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  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Karan Johar finally clears the air on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel rumours

Karan Johar finally addresses speculations around 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel

  • By Salima Bhutto
Karan Johar finally clears the air on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sequel rumours
Karan Johar finally clears the air on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel rumours

Karan Johar has finally addressed the rumours surrounding the sequel to his 2021 popular movie, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The Indian filmmaker, while putting an end to the viral speculation turned down the news.

“I am glad that I have this platform and I am glad I am chatting with you to say that there is no Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2” Johar told The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, adding, that there are no plans to revisit the story with a sequel or spin-off.

While explaining the reason behind having no intention to eye on a sequel, the 53-year-old film producer shared, “I would never make a K3G 2… what K3G has in abundance is nostalgia.”

According to him, there are generations that have grown up watching the film, for what they loved, what they didn’t, what they cried about.

In the end, Johar acknowledged that he is very grateful to the universe that he got to make a film that still lives on.

For him, he would never mess with that nostalgia and the love it has.

For the unversed, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, one of Karan Johar’s most expensive and successful directorial ventures, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor in the leading role. 

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