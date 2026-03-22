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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Chappell Roan finally speaks out after Jorginho's explosive accusations

The 'Good Luck, Babe!' crooner breaks silence after Jorginho publicly accused her for harassing his family

  • By Fatima Hassan
Chappell Roan finally speaks out after Jorginhos explosive accusations
Chappell Roan finally speaks out after Jorginho's explosive accusations  

Chappell Roan has reacted to the explosive accusations made by Jorginho.  

On Saturday, March 21, the Brazilian footballer publicly alleged that the Good Luck, Babe! crooner and her security team have mistreated his daughter and his wife, Catherine Harding, at São Paulo hotel.    

Now, taking to her Instagram stories, Chappell addressed the controversy, making her position clear and apologizing for a possible misunderstanding.  

The 28-year-old American singer-songwriter argued in her post that her security personnel intervened after Jorginho's 11-year-old daughter crossed boundaries and invaded her privacy. 

"I’m just gonna tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard, who is not my personal security. I didn’t even see a woman and a child. Like I did not," Chapell explained. 

She went on saying, "No one came up to me. No one bothered me. Like, I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I think these people were staying at the hotel as well. So the fact that, like, a security guard who is." 

P.C.: Chappell Roan/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Chappell Roan/Instagram Stories 

This statement came shortly after the midfielder alleged that his wife, Catherine Harding and daughter were coincidentally staying at the same São Paulo hotel as Roan, who is in town to play Lollapalooza Brazil.  

P.C.: Jorginho/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Jorginho/Instagram Stories 

Upon recognizing Jorginho disputed that claim, insisting no boundaries were violated.   

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