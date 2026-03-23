Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends

As Meri Zindagi Hai Tu reached its conclusion, Asim Azhar rejoiced fans with a delightful surprise.
On the second day of the 2026 Eid ul Fitr, March 22, Asim's ex-girlfriend, Hania Amir's, hit TV drama opposite Bilal Abba finally wrapped up with a heartfelt happy ending.
In the final few minutes of the episode, the makers show Ayra (Hania Aamir) and Kamiyar (Bilal Abbas) enjoying their married life to the fullest after encountering troubles throughout the show.
To celebrate their happily ever after, Asim Azhar, who is the voice behind the drama's original soundtrack, released a happy version of the song, titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu 2.0.
Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the 29-year-old Pakistani singer reposted a clip from the episode with the new track playing in the background.
Swooning over the joyful conclusion, Asim Azhar penned, "inki perfect ending ke liye aik happy version tou banta tha (their perfect ending deserved a happy version). enjoy."
The singer also attached a link to the track, writing, "mzht 2.0 full video out now."
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu plot:
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu revolves around the story of Kamiyar, a wealthy and spoiled young man, who falls in love with Ayra, a dedicated and ambitious medical student.