News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends

The 'Tera Woh Pyar' hitmaker Asim Azhar swoons over the ending of Hania Amir's hit drama 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu'

  • By Sidra Khan
Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amirs Meri Zindagi Hai Tu ends
Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends

As Meri Zindagi Hai Tu reached its conclusion, Asim Azhar rejoiced fans with a delightful surprise.

On the second day of the 2026 Eid ul Fitr, March 22, Asim's ex-girlfriend, Hania Amir's, hit TV drama opposite Bilal Abba finally wrapped up with a heartfelt happy ending.

In the final few minutes of the episode, the makers show Ayra (Hania Aamir) and Kamiyar (Bilal Abbas) enjoying their married life to the fullest after encountering troubles throughout the show.

To celebrate their happily ever after, Asim Azhar, who is the voice behind the drama's original soundtrack, released a happy version of the song, titled Meri Zindagi Hai Tu 2.0.

Taking to his official Instagram Stories on Sunday night, the 29-year-old Pakistani singer reposted a clip from the episode with the new track playing in the background.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram 

Swooning over the joyful conclusion, Asim Azhar penned, "inki perfect ending ke liye aik happy version tou banta tha (their perfect ending deserved a happy version). enjoy."

The singer also attached a link to the track, writing, "mzht 2.0 full video out now."

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu plot:

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu revolves around the story of Kamiyar, a wealthy and spoiled young man, who falls in love with Ayra, a dedicated and ambitious medical student.

Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after 'Dhurandhar 2' premieres
Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after 'Dhurandhar 2' premieres
Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot
Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot
Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6'
Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6'
Resham divides internet with her strange confession about Eid celebrations
Resham divides internet with her strange confession about Eid celebrations
Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment
Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment
Karan Johar makes big announcement after Janhvi Kapoor exits his talent agency
Karan Johar makes big announcement after Janhvi Kapoor exits his talent agency
Sonakshi Sinha joins list of celebrities seeking protection from AI misuse
Sonakshi Sinha joins list of celebrities seeking protection from AI misuse
Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar: Celebs drop mesmerizing Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 snaps
Ayeza Khan to Saba Qamar: Celebs drop mesmerizing Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 snaps
Salim Khan makes first post-discharge appearance on Eid with Salman Khan: 'Dad is back'
Salim Khan makes first post-discharge appearance on Eid with Salman Khan: 'Dad is back'
Huma Qureshi reveals what Eid really means to her
Huma Qureshi reveals what Eid really means to her
'Dhurandhar 2': Rakesh Roshan drops bombshell on Ranveer Singh starrer
'Dhurandhar 2': Rakesh Roshan drops bombshell on Ranveer Singh starrer
Karan Johar finally clears the air on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel rumours
Karan Johar finally clears the air on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' sequel rumours

Popular News

Trump deploys ICE agents to airports as staff shortage cause chaos

Trump deploys ICE agents to airports as staff shortage cause chaos
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours explode after Tokyo getaway

Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton romance rumours explode after Tokyo getaway
13 hours ago
Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot

Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot

14 hours ago