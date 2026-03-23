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  • By Sidra Khan
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Chappell Roan's Rio show banned as fury erupts over Jude Law's daughter's incident

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro takes bombshell action against Chappell Roan after her security team harasses Jude Law's 11YO daughter

  • By Sidra Khan
Chappell Roans Rio show banned as fury erupts over Jude Laws daughters incident
Chappell Roan's Rio show banned as fury erupts over Jude Law's daughter's incident

In the wake of a shocking new controversy, Chappell Roan has been banned to perform in Rio de Janeiro.

On Sunday, March 22, Page Six reported that the mayor of the Brazilian city has taken a strict action against the Casual songstress after her security team's "aggressive" behavior with Jude Law and Catherine Harding's 11-year-old daughter, Ada Law.

Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere, in his recent X post, slammed the Good Luck, Babe! singer, noting that as long as he's in office, Roan would never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio.

Todo Mundo no Rio is a series of free international music events held on Copacabana Beach, which is headlined by major superstars like Madonna and Lady Gaga.

The event's May concerts are set to be performed by Shakira.

In his tweet, Cavaliere wrote, "I mean that as long as I’m in charge of our city — this young lady @ChappellRoan will never perform at Todo Mundo no Rio! I doubt that Shakira would do that!”

Sharing a delightful news, the mayor noted, "By the way, [Frello], your little one is already the guest of honor from the organization in May!” referencing Ada.

The shocking update on how Chappell Roan's security guard harassed Jude Law's daughter came after footballer Jorginho Frello took to his Instagram Stories to call out the singer.

For those unfamiliar, Jorginho is the stepfather of Ada Law as the husband of Catherine Harding, who is Jude Law's ex-wife.

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