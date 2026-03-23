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  • By Hania Jamil
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Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor

The 'Jab We Met' actress called Ranbir Kapoor 'the best actor' in India while clarifying recent reports linked to RK Studios

  • By Hania Jamil
Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has addressed speculation about Ranbir Kapoor's plans to revive RK Studios, while hailing the actor as the "best" in India.

Speaking to ETimes, the 3 Idiots actress shared that the rumours about the banner's return had even reached the family WhatsApp group, where they were dismissed.

She shared that while the idea is quite exciting, it is not something that is being worked on or is under planning.

Discussing RK Studios, which was founded by her grandfather Raj Kapoor in 1948, Kareena noted, "I feel people really want it to happen. I feel like Ranbir is focused on acting. He loves acting. I think he’s the best actor in India we have today. So, his focus is on that. It’s heartbreaking, but it’s not happening."

She added, "Maybe Lolo and Ranbir should think about it because I don’t think I can think like a director or a producer."

Her remarks came after multiple reports suggested that Ranbir was planning on reviving RK Studios and was even eyeing making his directorial debut under the banner.

There were also claims that he had secured a 20-year lease for a new space in Mumbai for the production house.

Notably, the original RK Studios property in Chembur was sold to Godrej Properties for INR 180 crore in May 2019, closing the chapter.

The last film produced under the RK Films banner was Aa Ab Laut Chalen in 1999.

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor are first cousins, as Kareena is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor, while Ranbir is the son of the late Rishi Kapoor, who were brothers.

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