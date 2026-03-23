Ajay Devgn locks new horror movie amid 'Golmaal 5' filming

Ajay Devgn is all set to deliver back to back entertainment.
Days after Indian director Rohit Shetty announced the filming for new comedy film Golmaal 5, the 56-year-old film star locked in a thrilling horror movie.
According to Pinkvilla's March 23rd report, Ajay Devgn has joined forces with the Sardaar Ji director Rohit Jugraj for his upcoming horror film.
The yet-untitled movie, backed by Kumar Mangat, is revealed to be a "high-concept" horror story with a "strong cinematic scale."
As per the insiders close to the development, “The narrative leans into atmospheric storytelling setting it apart from conventional horror films."
"The film will be shot extensively in London and the makers are currently deep into pre-production, locking key technical departments and screenplay," they added.
The sources also shared that casting for the film is underway, with the makers planning to being together excellent talents that complement the Singham star's compelling and powerful screen presence.
It was also noted that the team is casting fresh talent for the upcoming movie.
Furthermore, the tipsters went on to share that filming for the movie is decided to kick off this July.
The project will mark Ajay Devgn's return to the horror genre after 23 years.
As for now, Ajay is busy filming for Golmaal 5 with Akshay Kumar in Mumbai.