Resham divides internet with her strange confession about Eid celebrations 

Resham has sparked an online debate with her strange confession about Eid celebrations.
As the 2026 festivities were celebrated in Pakistan, the renowned film actress and model made an unusual confession about how the ongoing global crisis had affected her festivities.
Resham made a surprise guest appearance on Naya Rasta, where she revealed that she, "Do not celebrate Eid if I can not see happiness around."
The Ishq Ibadat actress was asked how she celebrates Eid, and she claimed that her external environment affects her celebration.
This statement of Resham has divided fans online, as many supported her for her stance, and others believed the actress’s remarks were inappropriate.
"I can understand her, and I can feel her. She is right," a fan commented.
Another said, "This is totally her decision, and everyone respects that."
While a third claimed, "Even our hearts also bleed for Gaza, still it doesn't allow me to celebrate this holy festival. Ajeeb jihalat (Sick mentality.)"
"Once an actor, always an actor everywhere," a fourth schooled.
On the professional front, Resham last appeared in the 2023 crime-thriller film Gunjal, also starring Ahmed Ali Akbar in the lead role.