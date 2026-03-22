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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6'

Allu Arjun and Anushka Sharma to rub shoulders in new film, 'AA22xA6'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in AA22xA6
Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6' 

Anushka Sharma has reportedly made her acting debut in her upcoming film, AA22xA6.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is currently in talks to join Allu Arjun in his high-budget movie.

On Sunday, March 22, Deccan Chronicle's new report claimed an insider revealed that Anushka will next star opposite the Pushpa: The Rise actor.

The Band Baaja Baaraat star, who last appeared in Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 2018, has been based in London since 2024 following the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli.

Anushka was initially announced to portray Jhulan Goswami in the biopic Chakda 'Xpress, which has since been shelved.

So far, the NH10 actress's representatives have not responded to these reports. If they confirm these rumours, this film will mark her debut project in Tollywood.

For those unaware, AA22xA6 is an upcoming film starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee.

The new film was also speculated to feature Rashmika Mandanna in an antagonist role.

AA22xA6 is expected to unveil the first trailer on April 8, 2026, on Atlee's 44th birthday.

Notably, the release date of the new film is yet to be announced. 

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