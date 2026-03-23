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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after 'Dhurandhar 2' premieres

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' released in March of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after Dhurandhar 2 premieres
Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after 'Dhurandhar 2' premieres 

Ranveer Singh has received heartwarming praise after the release of his new action-packed film, Dhurandhar 2.

Since Aditya Dhar’s latest directorial film has been out, the entire team has been showered with immense love and appreciation for their extraordinary performance.

Similarly, Ranveer, who has grabbed attention with his on-screen presence in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, was celebrated by one of his closest pals, Alia Bhatt.

The Heart of Stone actress turned to her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 22, to scribbled a sweet note for her Rocky and Rani kii Prem Kahaani co-star.

"Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment... is everything, the magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! @ranveersingh @adtiyadharfilmss," Ranbir Kapoor’s wife noted.

P.C.: Alia Bhatt/Instagram stories
P.C.: Alia Bhatt/Instagram stories 

Her endorsement adds to the ongoing buzz around the film, which is already dominating headlines for its box office performance.

In addition to Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra has also given a huge shout-out to his fellow actor, Ranveer Singh, as his new movie has launched.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge hits hard with unapologetic patriotism and razor-sharp geopolitical undertones, paired with stylised action and a background score that keeps you locked in," he added.

For those unaware, Dhuarandhar 2 was released worldwide in theatres on March 19, 2026; the initial part premiered last December.

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