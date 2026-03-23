News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk is aiming to manufacture the chips that can support nearly 100 to 200 gigawatts of computing power every year on Earth

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk recently announced plans for a bigger partnership between his companies SpaceX and Tesla.

As per Bloomberg, the tech billionaire teased his upcoming partnership on Saturday, March 21, 2026, on Saturday night at an event in downtown Austin, Texas, indicating to built “Terafab” facility will be established near Tesla’s Austin headquarters and “gigafactory.”

The Tesla owner stated that he is currently pursuing this project as the semiconductor manufacturers are unable to fulfill his companies’ requirements in artificial intelligence and robotics, saying, “We either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab.”

Musk is currently aiming to manufacture the chips that can support nearly 100 to 200 gigawatts of computing power every year on Earth, with a terawatt in space, Musk said.

However, the release date of the company remains under wraps.

As per Bloomberg, Musk does not have any background in semiconductor manufacturing.

Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security
Pentagon describes Anthropic as ‘unacceptable risk’ to national security

Popular News

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm

11 minutes ago
Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days

Iran rejects dialogue as Trump delays military strikes for five days
39 minutes ago
Trump says no attacks on Iran energy sites for five days after 'productive' talks

Trump says no attacks on Iran energy sites for five days after 'productive' talks
an hour ago