Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX

Elon Musk recently announced plans for a bigger partnership between his companies SpaceX and Tesla.
As per Bloomberg, the tech billionaire teased his upcoming partnership on Saturday, March 21, 2026, on Saturday night at an event in downtown Austin, Texas, indicating to built “Terafab” facility will be established near Tesla’s Austin headquarters and “gigafactory.”
The Tesla owner stated that he is currently pursuing this project as the semiconductor manufacturers are unable to fulfill his companies’ requirements in artificial intelligence and robotics, saying, “We either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab.”
Musk is currently aiming to manufacture the chips that can support nearly 100 to 200 gigawatts of computing power every year on Earth, with a terawatt in space, Musk said.
However, the release date of the company remains under wraps.
As per Bloomberg, Musk does not have any background in semiconductor manufacturing.