Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor makes major move for security at Marsh Farm 

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has made some key changes to his new-forever house ahead of the move.
It was reported that the former Duke of York has installed a huge white mobile home in the Norfolk ground to house round-the-clock security staff.
Andrew received the home on the back of a lorry, where it was placed in his back garden at Marsh Farm in Wolferton on the Sandringham Estate.
The move was seemingly made as the disgraced royal's new house is quite small compared to the luxurious 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor, and he needed to make an extra space near the five-bedroom Marsh Farm for his staff.
Removal vans were also spotted beside the new mobile home on Monday morning, March 23, and Andrew is expected to make the move in April.
The news came after Andrew was seen for the first time over the weekend since his shocking arrest last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his time as special envoy for the United Kingdom.
He was in custody for 11 hours before being released under investigation on his 66th birthday.
Andrew was seen on a solo dog walk around the farm that lasted for around 90 minutes.