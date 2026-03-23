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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11

The Emmy-winning Original 'Regular Show' award show spanned for nearly eight seasons from 2010-2017, capturing tremendous attention

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11
‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11

In an exciting update, Cartoon Network is bringing back a Regular Show with the latest series and half-hour special, slated to release on May 11.

“‘Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” story revolves around two best friends Mordecai and Rigby who are employees and residents at a local park. Somehow, their ordinary work turns into something extremely chaotic, annoying their boss and co-workers.

According to an announcement, the story starts “From crashing a friend’s luau to searching for the sweetest spot to take a nap, avoiding work quickly spirals into thwarting surreal disasters…in the most hilarious and entertaining of ways.”

‘Regular Show’ with ‘The Lost Tapes’ cast

The voice cast includes series creator JG Quintel, Sam Marin, Mark Hamill, Minty Lewis, William Salyers, and Janie Haddad Tompkins.

The original Regular Show spanned for nearly eight seasons from 2010-2017, capturing tremendous attention and won an Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program Emmy in the process.

Backed by Quintel, Sean Szeles and Sam Register, as well as Ryan Slater, “Regular Show: The Lost Tapes” is aired on Cartoon Network Studios.

Meanwhile, Toby Jones serves as supervising director and Paula Spence serves as supervising art director.

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