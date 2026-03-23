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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour

Cruz Beckham will tour the US in summer, and it will be followed by a string of sold-out performances across the UK and Europe

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour
Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour

Cruz Beckham is gearing up for the next stage in his career with a US headline tour with his band The Breakers, featuring the retro-indie single For Your Love.

The 21-year-old will tour the US across the summer, and it will be followed by a string of sold-out performances across the UK and Europe.

Cruz’s tour is slated to kick off from 28th July in Washington DC, the rising talent will thrill everyone with his performances in Brooklyn, Seattle, and more before wrapping up on 10th August in Los Angeles.

Cruz made an exciting debut tour announcement via joint Instagram post with the official account of the band Its the Breakers, writing, “the for your love tour is coming!! We cannot wait to meet you all.”

“Pre-sale starts on Wednesday at 10am. sign up for the code now at cruzbeckham.co.uk/tour,” he added.


While speaking about the forthcoming tour, Cruz stated, “I’m so excited to bring these shows to the U.S. It’s always been a dream of mine to play here. I can’t wait to meet the fans and for them to hear the songs live. Me and the band are ready to put on a show.”

Cruz Beckham and The Breakers The For Your Love tour 2026 dates:

  • July 28: Washington DC
  • July 29: Brooklyn, NY 
  • July 31: Toronto, ON 
  • Aug 2: Chicago, IL 
  • Aug 3: Minneapolis, MN 
  • Aug 6: Seattle, WA 
  • Aug 7: Portland, OR 
  • Aug 9: San Francisco, CA 
  • Aug 10: Los Angeles, CA 
  • Sept 19: Atlanta, GA
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