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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
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‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is likely to hit USD 40–45 million globally in its run with current trajectory

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend

Dhurandhar 2 has delivered an outstanding performance at the box office globally, breaking several records, collecting nearly Rs 678 crore in its opening weekend.

The film did a strong business of Rs 478 crore locally, while overseas collections hit 21.25 million.

In the traditional weekend window, the film collected nearly 15.80 million internationally, marking the biggest overseas opening for a Hindi film.

It is important to note that this milestone was successfully accomplished ahead of the film's launch in the Middle East, and other major countries.

The United States emerged as the top overseas market, contributing USD 9.65 million, followed by the UK, Canada, and Australia, which reported significant figures.

Moreover, the film set great benchmarks across other markets, including Germany.

As per a few credible analysts, the film surpassed multiple opening records across international regions and is likely to maintain great momentum.

With current trajectory, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is likely to hit USD 40–45 million globally in its run. The film’s exceptional global debut highlights its widespread appeal and strong audience reception.

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