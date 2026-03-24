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  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry initially spark feud rumours with Netflix after Variety's bombshell report

  • By Fatima Hassan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped into new roles amid a scathing ordeal with Netflix.  

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly expanded their slate at a popular global streaming service with a surprise drama series. 

On Monday, March 23, Deadline reported that Harry and Meghan will co-produce a polo-centred television show under their production house, Archewell Productions and Fake Empire. 

According to further details, the untitled series will take place in Wellington, Florida, and will follow the equation between two rival polo teams and the families that lead them.

The upcoming drama is reportedly inspired by POLO, also known as the duke's passion project, which premiered on Netflix in 2024, four years after he moved out of his homeland, the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle new television drama announcement shortly after their feud reports with the streaming giant over the couple's unprofessional dealings with the subscription-based service. 

On March 17, Variety's bombshell report claimed that a representative of Netflix recently spilt that the two have a strained relationship with the streaming giant.

However, Netflix executive Bela Bajaria set the record straight on the rumours of a dispute after the report.

So far, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle, who are set to travel Australia in mid April, has yet to respond to these ongoing feud reports.  

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