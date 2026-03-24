'Grey’s Anatomy' stars Caterina Scorsone, E.R. Fightmaster spark romance buzz

Grey’s Anatomy co-stars Caterina Scorsone and E.R. Fightmaster have sparked romance rumors after being spotted holding hands, seemingly confirming their relationship off-screen.
Following their characters’ short-lived romance three years ago, the pair seemingly confirmed their real-life relationship during a Los Angeles outing on March 23.
During the outing, Caterina, who has played Dr. Amelia Shepherd since season seven of Grey’s, wore a green T-shirt with the word “Oui” emblazoned in white on the front, along with a matching baseball cap, jeans and white sneakers.
On the other hand, E.R. sported brown slacks, a white button up top, and black Adidas sneakers.
The 33-year-old, who played Dr. Kai Bartley for seasons 18 and 19 of the series, paired their look with sunglasses and a brown baseball cap.
Caterina and E.R. recently confirmed their romance while leaving lunch at Highly Likely, they’ve maintained a close bond since sharing the screen in 2022.
The two have stepped out together multiple times over the years, including at an Angel City FC game in 2023 and Elton John’s Oscars after-party earlier this month.
To note, Caterina was previously married to musician Rob Giles and they share three children together.
In March 2020, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce two months later.