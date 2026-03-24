News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout

Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters fear they could face a similar fate as their parents

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly worried about losing their royal titles amid ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

According to royal correspondent Jennie Bond, Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters fear they could face a similar fate as their parents.

Bond has claimed, “Both Eugenie and Beatrice must be feeling the heat of the headlines that are now turning on them.”

The royal correspondent went on to share, “And so I doubt whether this birthday will be one she will particularly feel like celebrating in a big way.”

Bond noted, “Both princesses seem to have decided that keeping a low profile for now is the best course of action, and I suspect that is how Eugenie will spend her birthday: out of public view and certainly not openly with either of her parents.”

To note, the duo’s worries came after earlier this year, the US Department of Justice released over 3 million Epstein files, in which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson feature prominently.

Last year, they gave up their HRH titles, with King Charles later stripping Andrew of his titles and removing him from Royal Lodge.

But Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie joined the family for Christmas at Sandringham, a customary practice.

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