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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' premiere

Miley Cyrus' on-screen best friend, Emily Osment's absence draws attention at 'Hannah Montana' iconic reunion

  • By Fatima Hassan
Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus Hannah Montana premiere
Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' premiere 

Emily Osment has drawn attention after missing Miley Cyrus' star-studded, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere. 

A day before the iconic film debuts on Disney+ and Hulu, the entire cast of the upcoming movie gathered at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on Monday, March 23.

However, Emily, a prominent member of the Hannah Montana family, has skipped the major event, which instantly sparked feud rumours.

Taking to her Instagram, the 34-year-old American actress released a light-hearted video featuring herself, revealing the real reason behind her controversial absence.

In her viral footage, Emily expressed gratitude for showering immense love on her character, Lilly Truscott, in the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

She also debunked the feud rumours and discussed that her absence was solely due to her work commitment, as she is currently filming for the upcoming season of Young Sheldon.

"Hannah Montana changed my life, it gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy, it taught me discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young," Emily captioned.

She concluded, "I would never be where I am without you guys, working on another beautiful show I love so dearly. With all my heart, THANK YOU!"

For those unaware, Emily Osment played the character Lilly Truscott, dear friend of Miley Stewart (portrayed by Miley Cyrus) on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006-2010.) 

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