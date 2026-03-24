Orlando Bloom sparks new romance months after splitting up with Katy Perry  

Orlando Bloom has finally moved on from his past relationship with his former girlfriend, Katy Perry.
The 49-year-old English actor, who briefly dated his pop star former flame, has found his new love in Luisa Laemmel.
Weeks after Katy Perry's twin pregnancy rumours with Justin Trudeau, Orlando sparked a new romance with the 28-year-old Swiss model after being spotted in Switzerland.
An insider also confirmed to The Sun that the Troy actor is "quietly dating" the fashionista, who has worked with major brands, including L'Oreal, Vera Wang, and Calvin Klein.
"Orlando and Luisa have been quietly seeing each other for several months. They've become a proper little family unit, and Orlando even flew his teacup poodle Biggie Smalls over for the trip," the tipster noted.
The source additionally revealed, "He is based in Los Angeles while she's in New York, so they don't get to see each other all the time, but they're constantly in touch, and there's a real spark."
Orlando Bloom and Luisa Laemmel's romance buzz initially ignited when they were pictured leaving the 2026 Super Bowl together in Santa Clara, California.
These rumours emerged several months after the Deep Cover star ended his high-profile engagement with Katy Perry, who is now dating Justin Trudeau, in June last year.
Orlando Bloom, who is yet to confirm his new romance, and the Dark Horse hitmaker are also parents to their five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.