News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is type of AI that surpasses human capabilities of learning, reasoning, and performing tasks

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims Weve achieved AGI
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'

In a significant development, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang claimed the industry may have already reached Artificial General Intelligence.

While conversing on the Lex Fridman podcast, Jensen discussed the path to AGI, with Fridman describing it as a tool to “essentially do your job,” certainly referring to Huang's role as a tech CEO.

He described the AGI as an AI-powered tool releasing a successful tech brand, with a warning that the tool would require to make a company with over a billion dollars for it to count.

When asked whether he believes it would take five or 20 years to achieve AGI, Huang replied, “I think it’s now. I think we’ve achieved AGI.”

He highlighted how he believes a situation would be possible where an advanced autonomous AI could “create a web service, some interesting little app that all of a sudden a few billion people used for 50 cents, and then it went out of business again shortly after.”

Huang stated, “I wouldn’t be surprised if some social thing happened or somebody created a digital influencer, super, super cute, or some social application that, you know, feeds your little Tamagotchi or something like that, and it becomes an out of the blue instant success. A lot of people use it for a couple of months, and it kind of dies away."

“Now, the odds of 100,000 of those agents building Nvidia is zero percent," he added.

Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Elon Musk highlights chip manufacturing plans for Tesla and SpaceX
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
Apple introduces iOS 26.3.1 (a) update with Background Security Improvement
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
WhatsApp to release 15-minute auto-delete message soon
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI to expand ads to all Go and Free version ChatGPT users
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
OpenAI plans major hiring by end-2026 to close gap with AI competitors
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
Perplexity brings AI-centric browser Comet to iPhone
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
How artificial intelligence is transforming modern warfare?
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta to bring AI system to replace external vendors
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Meta reconsiders plan to shut down VR metaverse
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Amazon expands Alexa+ AI agent to the UK for first time
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Meta set to halt major metaverse product for VR headsets
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app
Is X down? Users report widespread outage with app

Popular News

Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special

Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special
an hour ago
Prince Harry reacts to King Charles shocking U-turn on major plan: 'it’s disheartening'

Prince Harry reacts to King Charles shocking U-turn on major plan: 'it’s disheartening'
2 hours ago
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment

'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
5 hours ago