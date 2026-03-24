Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang claims 'We've achieved AGI'

In a significant development, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang claimed the industry may have already reached Artificial General Intelligence.
While conversing on the Lex Fridman podcast, Jensen discussed the path to AGI, with Fridman describing it as a tool to “essentially do your job,” certainly referring to Huang's role as a tech CEO.
He described the AGI as an AI-powered tool releasing a successful tech brand, with a warning that the tool would require to make a company with over a billion dollars for it to count.
When asked whether he believes it would take five or 20 years to achieve AGI, Huang replied, “I think it’s now. I think we’ve achieved AGI.”
He highlighted how he believes a situation would be possible where an advanced autonomous AI could “create a web service, some interesting little app that all of a sudden a few billion people used for 50 cents, and then it went out of business again shortly after.”
Huang stated, “I wouldn’t be surprised if some social thing happened or somebody created a digital influencer, super, super cute, or some social application that, you know, feeds your little Tamagotchi or something like that, and it becomes an out of the blue instant success. A lot of people use it for a couple of months, and it kind of dies away."
“Now, the odds of 100,000 of those agents building Nvidia is zero percent," he added.