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  • By Hania Jamil
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Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special

The 'Hannah Montana' star makes a rare comment about Taylor Swift penning the finale song of the 2009 movie

  • By Hania Jamil
Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swifts songwriting in Hannah Montana special
Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special

Miley Cyrus celebrated 20 years of Hannah Montana with a special on Disney+, where she spilt tea about her past romance and crushes, and talked to Selena Gomez, who appeared in three episodes as Mikayla.

Discussing Taylor's cameo in Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009), Miley shared that at the time the pop star was starting her career, and the scene required her character to join a musician who "authentically" could be performing in a barn.

"We both performed in the barn," the Flowers singer noted.

Praising Taylor for writing the finale song titled You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home, Miley added, "Credit where credit's due. Banger. Stands the test of time. She ate with one."

In the special, she also said the "coolest perk" of being a Disney star is the "Disney Legend parking".

She quipped that she takes a snap of her parking spot and texts it to friends, "I send it to everyone I know. Like, 'Don't forget. Don't forget. Don't forget who you're talking to.'"

Miley and Taylor have maintained a friendly and supportive bond since the start of their careers, as they performed Fifteen together at the 2009 Grammys.

To note, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

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