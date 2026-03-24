Prince Harry reacts to King Charles shocking U-turn on major plan: ‘it’s disheartening’

King Charles III is believed to have dashed Prince Harry's hopes of reconciliation once again!
The Duke of Sussex - who had a brief reunion with his cancer-stricken father last year at Clarence House London is reportedly returning to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, this summer.
Although, the duke is coming back to his home country in June for the promotion of The Invictus Games 2027, which will be hosted in Birmingham, he was hoping a reunion with his estranged family.
Recently, palace insiders claimed that Charles is convincing his elder son, Prince William to put all the differences aside and reunite with Harry, for the "survival and strengthening of the monarchy" amid crisis.
However, sources are now suggesting that the monarch has once again dashed Harry's hope for a potential reunion with his unexpected u-turn.
King has been avoiding contact with his son most of the time, per the inside sources.
"There’s no denying there is a huge distance between Harry and Charles. They are in contact, but only very rarely," an insider told an American publication.
"Harry thought things would be much better by now but if anything they seem to be worse," they added.
The source continued, "He reaches out and doesn’t hear back most of the time, it’s disheartening."
"Harry knows Charles has a lot on his plate with his health and the pressures of the monarchy, but it still hurts deeply to feel like he’s being shut out," the source added.
The insider further claimed,"All he wants is to spend some quality time with his dad but the odds of that happening anytime soon are not good."
The outlet previously reported that King Charles has finally decided to step in to resolve longstanding feud between his beloved sons.
Per the insider, the 77-year-old has been putting pressure on William to put "politics above feelings"
However, William is believed to have been really furious over King's shocking demand, as he is convinced his father is being "gullible" for consedering to take Harry and his wife back in the royal fold.