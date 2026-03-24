‘Bridgerton’ season 5 sneak peek sparks uproar with Francesca’s new love story

Netflix sends the internet into a meltdown with an exciting first look into Bridgerton's upcoming season.
On Tuesday, March 24, the streaming giant offered fans a sneak peek into yet another beautiful lovestory as Bridgerton kicks off production on season 5.
Sharing a romantic video of Francesca and her constant companion after husband John Stirling's death, Michaela, the outlet penned a meaningful message, hinting at their brewing romance.
"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production," read the caption.
Soon after the first look video gained traction on social media, fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.
Many fans lauded the duo's growing chemistry, expressing excitment for their love story in season 5.
While others expressed disappointment, demanding the streaming platform for a seperate season on Eloise's love life.
One user commented, "i was so sure it would be Eloise this season"
"I wanted a new season for Eloise," another penned.
"Not looking forward to that season. Eloise would definitely be better," noted a third.
"I'm hoping Eloise does some letter writing as a side plot," one user wrote.
"could be more excited for eloise and theo back in appearance rather this one," another mentioned.