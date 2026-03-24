News
  • By Riba Shaikh
News

‘Bridgerton’ season 5 sneak peek sparks uproar with Francesca’s new love story

'Franchella' love story in 'Bridgerton' seaon 5 sparks backlash

  • By Riba Shaikh
‘Bridgerton’ season 5 sneak peek sparks uproar with Francesca’s new love story
‘Bridgerton’ season 5 sneak peek sparks uproar with Francesca’s new love story

Netflix sends the internet into a meltdown with an exciting first look into Bridgerton's upcoming season.

On Tuesday, March 24, the streaming giant offered fans a sneak peek into yet another beautiful lovestory as Bridgerton kicks off production on season 5.

Sharing a romantic video of Francesca and her constant companion after husband John Stirling's death, Michaela, the outlet penned a meaningful message, hinting at their brewing romance.

"Do not fret, dearest readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production," read the caption.

Soon after the first look video gained traction on social media, fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions.

Many fans lauded the duo's growing chemistry, expressing excitment for their love story in season 5.

While others expressed disappointment, demanding the streaming platform for a seperate season on Eloise's love life.

One user commented, "i was so sure it would be Eloise this season"

"I wanted a new season for Eloise," another penned.

"Not looking forward to that season. Eloise would definitely be better," noted a third.

"I'm hoping Eloise does some letter writing as a side plot," one user wrote.

"could be more excited for eloise and theo back in appearance rather this one," another mentioned.

Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he won't settle: 'I would die'
Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he won't settle: 'I would die'
Alan Ritchson shares cryptic 'enemy' quote as neighbour breaks silence on alleged brawl
Alan Ritchson shares cryptic 'enemy' quote as neighbour breaks silence on alleged brawl
'Married at First Sight' star Mel Schilling dead at 54: Cause of death revealed
'Married at First Sight' star Mel Schilling dead at 54: Cause of death revealed
'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death
'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death
Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special
Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special
BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022
BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022
Madonna brings back 'Like A Virgin' era with Julia Garner in surprise moment
Madonna brings back 'Like A Virgin' era with Julia Garner in surprise moment
Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo trip with family
Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo trip with family
Orlando Bloom sparks new romance months after splitting up with Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom sparks new romance months after splitting up with Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’
Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’
Princess Beatrice, Edo quash marriage strain rumours with new public outing
Princess Beatrice, Edo quash marriage strain rumours with new public outing
Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' premiere
Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' premiere

Popular News

King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack

King Charles steps in to protect Jewish community after shocking attack
12 minutes ago
Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut

Explosions heard at Lebanese christian town north of Beirut
37 minutes ago
'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death

'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death

4 hours ago