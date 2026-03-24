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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Madonna brings back 'Like A Virgin' era with Julia Garner in surprise moment

The 'Weapons' crooner joins Julia Garner for iconic 'Like A Virgin' recreation

  • By Fatima Hassan
Madonna brings back Like A Virgin era with Julia Garner in surprise moment
Madonna brings back 'Like A Virgin' era with Julia Garner in surprise moment 

Madonna has revived her 1980s era with a surprise collaboration with Julia Garner for her iconic song, Like A Virgin.  

The Weapons actress is currently filming her Apple TV+ series, The Studio Season 2, for which the American pop star has also contributed, while bringing back her nostalgic era.

On Monday, March 23, Madonna turned to her Instagram account to release an exclusive glimpse at her upcoming song, which she recreated alongside Julia.

"Like A Virgin……again and again," the 67-year-old American singer-songwriter sparked a non-stop buzz.

In the light-hearted video clip, the popstar and Julia were seen pictured filming for The Studio Season 2 for the past week, sharing a video lip-syncing along to Madonna's classic Like a Virgin.

For those unaware, Like A Virgin is the title of the Grammy-winning musician's studio album, which she released on November 12, 1984, in support of Sire Records.

As reported by multiple media reports, Julia Garner is also attached to play Madonna in a potential biopic, which she confirmed in September 2025, remains a "work in progress."

As of now, the Frozen singer has not confirmed her acting comeback.    

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