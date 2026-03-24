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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’

The former Disney Channel star poked fun at her naivety in showbiz before getting role in 'Hannah Montana'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’
Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’

Miley Cyrus joked that she was “pretty much a virgin” in showbiz and had no business starting Hannah Montana.

While taking the stage at Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special premiere at the El Capitan Theatre, the former Disney Channel star poked fun at her naivety in showbiz, calling herself a “virgin” before Hannah Montana.

She said, “I had no business coming out to L.A. thinking that I could carry a show or pretend to be a pop star. I had no experience. I had done some theatre before.”

Cyrus went on to say, “They always made me play a dude because of the husky voice. I played someone's grandpa, like in a little play in Franklin or something. But besides that, I was pretty much a virgin.”

Reflecting on her early showbiz days, the Flower songstress stated, “So, great. But, uh, so I lost my job. Any regrets, Gary? This is the least of Disney's worries.”

She continued, “There were some years where I think they thought they made the right call, and then the show ended. And that's when they all started going, Gary? No, I think it was, I think it all worked out just fine.”

To note, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is set to premiere on March 24 on Disney+ and Hulu.

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