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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022

BTS partnered with Spotify for Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE, an invitation-only performance and Q&A for 1,000 top listeners in New York

  • By Javeria Ahmed
BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022
BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022

BTS reunited in the U.S. for the first time in four years, performing at an exclusive event for 1,000 of Spotify’s top listeners.

BTS partnered with Spotify for Spotify x BTS: SWIMSIDE, an invitation-only performance and Q&A for 1,000 top listeners in New York—their first U.S. show since April 2022.

The rooftop event let fans “enter the world of BTS’s ARIRANG,” with visuals including the Brooklyn Bridge and tall ships from the album’s newest video.

"It’s really an honor for us to do our first stage in America here," RM, the group's leader said during a Q&A moderated by Suki Waterhouse

She added, "Thanks to Spotify for giving us this chance. And thank you for being together again with us. It’s been four years but now we’re here. We seven, and with you all, ARMY [the group's fandom name]. We, with you, can take over the world."

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook engaged fans with a Normal vs Alien game and a brief performance amid chilly, rainy conditions.

On March 21, BTS debuted the album with a global concert event, BTS The Comeback Live: ARIRANG, which was live-streamed to 190 countries on Netflix from South Korea's Gwanghwamun Square.

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