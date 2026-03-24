Alan Ritchson shares cryptic 'enemy' quote as neighbour breaks silence on alleged brawl

Alan Ritchson has seemingly called out his neighbour, with whom he got involved in an alleged physical altercation, in an Instagram post.
The post came as Ritchson's neighbour Ronnie Taylor shared details about the alleged incident with TMZ, noting that the Reacher star was confronted after he repeatedly drove his dirt bike too fast in the street.
Taylor claimed that he did not know that Ritchson was famous when the confrontation first happened.
On Monday, March 23, Ritchson posted a quote, which read, ""Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake" - Napoleon Bonaparte."
He also refused to address the incident when asked by the Daily Mail on Sunday, noting, "I can't answer questions about that right now. There's an active investigation."
During his discussion with TMZ, Taylor admitted to pushing the War Machine actor "because he was coming towards me on his bike" after he walked to him and told him to stop, as someone could get hurt.
"I think the second time he got off his bike, and he kicked the crap out of me," said Taylor.
He claimed, "He hit me in the back of my head [and] I went to the ground and covered myself."
The incident took place in front of two kids, seemingly Ritchson's sons, who were riding their own bikes.
While the law enforcement sources have shared that an investigation is underway, no arrests have been made.