Princess Beatrice, Edo quash marriage strain rumours with new public outing 

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, have debunked the possible divorce rumours with their new public appearance.
In the aftermath of her parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the Princess of York has paid a high cost, as her marriage to Edo is reportedly under tight scrutiny.
However, the marriage tensions rumours are now put to rest after Beatrice and her husband stepped out together to attend a birthday party at Eel Sushi in London's Notting Hill neighbourhood on Friday, March 20.
In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple appeared unbothered by the ongoing trouble in paradise speculations, despite being "distant" for a few days amid the recent linking of her parents to the late child offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Another source revealed to People that the marriage strain reports of Beatrice and Edo, who are married since 2020, are nothing but "complete nonsense."
The marriage trouble drama between the two emerged last week when a bombshell media report claimed that Beatrice and her Italian property developer husband were facing challenges in their marriage.
"Things haven't been great for a while between them, but Beatrice has been determined to soldier on and forge a path through," an insider revealed to the outlet on Sunday, March 22.
For those unaware, Princess Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, have been in the headlines since last month, after being restricted from attending the Royal Ascot ceremony after Andrew's arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.