Apple confirms WWDC 2026: Here's what to expect?

Apple has officially confirmed the date of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is scheduled on June 8-12, 2026.
The major tech conference introduces a range of advanced products every year, including the company's latest slate of softwares for iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more.
The news follows the company’s launch of the iPhone 17E, several Macs, iPad Air M4, including the $599 MacBook Neo in the starting of March.
What to expect from WWDC 2026?
According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, "As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, WWDC will also provide unique access to Apple engineers and designers, and insight into new tools, frameworks, and features."
At the 2026 event, Apple is expected to bring the latest variants of operating systems, like iOS 27, MacOS 27, iPadOS 27, WatchOS 27, VisionOS 27 and TVOS 27.
Apple's vice president of worldwide developer relations Susan Prescott, stated, "WWDC is one of the most exciting times for us at Apple because it's a chance for our incredible global developer community to come together for an electrifying week that celebrates technology, innovation and collaboration."