News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo trip with family

'The Kardashians' star is vacationing in Tokyo with her three younger children and beau Lewis Hamilton

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo trip with family
Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo trip with family

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly vacationing together in Tokyo, joined by her children.

A source told PEOPLE that The Kardashians star is vacationing in Tokyo with her three younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, and Lewis Hamilton.

She’s also joined by Khloé Kardashian and her kids for the spring break trip.

The source confirmed Kim and Hamilton’s vacation after they were spotted in Tokyo.

Another source told the outlet, “He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.”

The source went on to say, “They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."

The pair sparked fresh rumors before their vacation when the F1 driver left a cheeky comment on her Instagram post from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.

Notably, their Japan trip follows recent travels, including a Paris hotel sighting in February that sources described as a “romantic meetup.”

After that they headed to Arizona, where the rumored couple was at Lake Powell in early March.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted in California after they were photographed together at Super Bowl LX on February 8.

Orlando Bloom sparks new romance months after splitting up with Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom sparks new romance months after splitting up with Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’
Miley Cyrus jokes about being green in showbiz before starting ‘Hannah Monatana’
Princess Beatrice, Edo quash marriage strain rumours with new public outing
Princess Beatrice, Edo quash marriage strain rumours with new public outing
Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' premiere
Emily Osment cites conflict for skipping Miley Cyrus' 'Hannah Montana' premiere
'Grey’s Anatomy' stars Caterina Scorsone, E.R. Fightmaster spark romance buzz
'Grey’s Anatomy' stars Caterina Scorsone, E.R. Fightmaster spark romance buzz
Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson quietly part ways, sources reveal shocking reason
Kelly Osbourne, Sid Wilson quietly part ways, sources reveal shocking reason
Britney Spears breaks cover after DUI arrest in California
Britney Spears breaks cover after DUI arrest in California
Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone welcome baby boy 'Jude'
Charlie Puth, Brooke Sansone welcome baby boy 'Jude'
Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour
Cruz Beckham announces first-ever US headlining tour
‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11
‘Regular Show’ set to return with ‘The Lost Tapes’ on May 11
'Father Ted' actor Ben Keaton breathes his last at age of 69
'Father Ted' actor Ben Keaton breathes his last at age of 69
Jude Law's ex shares Chappell Roan's interaction details after pop star's denial
Jude Law's ex shares Chappell Roan's interaction details after pop star's denial

Popular News

Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details

Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
2 hours ago
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout
4 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga

5 hours ago