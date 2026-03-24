Inside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton’s Tokyo trip with family

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly vacationing together in Tokyo, joined by her children.
A source told PEOPLE that The Kardashians star is vacationing in Tokyo with her three younger children, Saint, 10, Chicago, 9, and Psalm, 6, and Lewis Hamilton.
She’s also joined by Khloé Kardashian and her kids for the spring break trip.
The source confirmed Kim and Hamilton’s vacation after they were spotted in Tokyo.
Another source told the outlet, “He's just an easygoing guy with great energy. Her family likes him and Kim's very into him.”
The source went on to say, “They are both busy with their careers, but see each other as much as possible. It's more than just a casual connection. It takes a lot to capture Kim's interest and she's definitely intrigued."
The pair sparked fresh rumors before their vacation when the F1 driver left a cheeky comment on her Instagram post from the Vanity Fair Oscars Party.
Notably, their Japan trip follows recent travels, including a Paris hotel sighting in February that sources described as a “romantic meetup.”
After that they headed to Arizona, where the rumored couple was at Lake Powell in early March.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were spotted in California after they were photographed together at Super Bowl LX on February 8.