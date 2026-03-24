'Married at First Sight' star Mel Schilling dead at 54: Cause of death revealed

Mel Schilling, a dating coach on Married at First Sight, has passed away of cancer at the age of 54.
The coach, who was part of the reality TV show's cast since 2016, was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023 and said earlier this month that the disease had spread to her brain.
Her husband Gareth Brisbane shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, sharing that Schilling "passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love".
"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling - matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate," he wrote.
Her husband shared that the reality TV star used her last bit of strength to whisper a message for daughter Maddie and him "that will sustain me for the rest of my life".
Mel Schilling first joined Married at First Sight in her home country of Australia and later the UK version of the show, which airs on E4. She parted ways from the Australian chapter last month after 12 seasons.