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  • By Salima Bhutto
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‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' starring Ranveer Singh hit theatres last week

  • By Salima Bhutto
‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days
‘Dhurandhar 2’ smashes another bombshell record within just seven days

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has broken another record, within seven days of its theatrical release.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller movie become third highest grossing Indian franchise, on Tuesday, March 24, as it went on to cross the Rs 900 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

According to Sacnilk, the Dhurandhar sequel earned a worldwide total collection of Rs 919 crore, with Rs 687.43 crore from India and Rs 231.57 crore from overseas.

Meanwhile, the movie's all-India net collections stand at Rs 575.67 crore.

In short, the film is on track to register itself in the box office history books as one of the highest-grossing Indian film franchises of all time.

Moreover, it could overtake 2021’s movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun to become the third biggest film franchise in India.

This is not the first time, the newly released film had created a record breaking history as the movie, released on March 19, already broke over 15 to 20 major box office records in its first few days.

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera, crossed ₹900 crore gross worldwide in just 6 days.

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