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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment

'Dhurandhar 2' released in theaters on March 19, 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Dhurandhar 3: Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra has addressed rumors about Dhurandhar 3, responding to speculation about the next installment of the hit spy-thriller franchise.

A fake clip claiming to be the end credits for Dhurandhar 3: The Mayhem circulated online, hinting at a June release and sparking fan excitement.

Now, in an interview with Zoom, Mukesh spoke about the buzz, and set the record straight.

He said, “Aisa kuch nahi hone wala. Bahut sare rumours hai (Nothing like that is going to happen. There are a lot of rumours).”

The casting director added that if there is a rumour that needs to be addressed, he would address it on social media platform, X (Twitter).

In another interview with Mid-day, Mukesh shared his experience working with Ranveer and Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar 2.

Talking about Ranveer, he said, “He is a great actor. He is a very hardworking actor. I remember some of his initial tests were done by me. I met him many times during Lootera, then I did 83. It must be 15 to 16 years ago. I still have some old pictures. He was always a great actor. He just needed an opportunity to show everyone what he could do.”

To note, Dhurandhar 2 released in theaters on March 19, 2026.

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