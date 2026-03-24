News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'

The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star voices concerns over box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s new film

  • By Fatima Hassan
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singhs Dhurandhar 2
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' 

Akshay Kumar is strongly reacting to the box office clash with Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar 2.

The Hera Pheri actor has raised concerns over his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, as Aditya Dhar's new action-packed movie has been going strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, promoting his forthcoming horror-comedy, Akshay broke his silence over the possible clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Speaking with IANS, the Sky Force actor clarified that Bhooth Bangla is a family entertainment, while the newly released movie of Ranveer is "a pure action film." 

"Bhooth Bangla is meant for a broader audience, including children and families. Wo film realism par hai, wo action hai aur wo adult film hai ye family film hai. (That film is about realism, it’s an action film, and it’s for adults, whereas this is a family film,) Akshay added. 

He also heaped praise on his fellow actor and his remarkable performance in Dhurandhar 2, saying, "I am very happy that the film Durandhar is running so well and attracting such large audiences." 

Akshay Kumar, whose new film Bhooth Bangla will premiere on April 10, is not the one who raised concerns over his film’s performance. 

However, many filmmakers delayed their upcoming films to avoid the possible clash with Dhurandhar 2, including Maatrubhumi, Toxic: A Fairy Tale and others. 

Ranveer Singh's new film released on March 19, 2026, after basking in the success of its first part, Dhurandhar, in December last year.  

'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
'Dhurandhar 3': Casting director responds to rumors of new installment
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
‘Dhurandhar 2’ hits Rs 678 crore worldwide in opening weekend
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan drops stunning Eid pics alongside husband Danish Taimoor
Karan Johar slams 'clickbait' culture after his Janhvi Kapoor remark gets twisted
Karan Johar slams 'clickbait' culture after his Janhvi Kapoor remark gets twisted
Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor shares truth behind RK Studios revival claims, praises Ranbir Kapoor
Ajay Devgn locks new horror movie amid 'Golmaal 5' filming
Ajay Devgn locks new horror movie amid 'Golmaal 5' filming
Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends
Asim Azhar drops epic surprise as ex Hania Amir's 'Meri Zindagi Hai Tu' ends
Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after 'Dhurandhar 2' premieres
Alia Bhatt pens touching note for Ranveer Singh after 'Dhurandhar 2' premieres
Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot
Saima Akram Chaudhry reveals major update on 'Suno Chanda' Season 3 plot
Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6'
Anushka Sharma stuns fans with Telugu debut opposite Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6'
Resham divides internet with her strange confession about Eid celebrations
Resham divides internet with her strange confession about Eid celebrations
Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment
Hareem Farooq shares lighthearted story from her mehndi experiment

Popular News

Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details

Travis Kelce returns to Kansas City Chiefs with a whopping 3-year contract: Details
2 hours ago
Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout

Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie nervous about titles after Andrew fallout
4 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle produce new TV show amid troubling Netflix saga

5 hours ago