Akshay Kumar breaks silence on box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' 

Akshay Kumar is strongly reacting to the box office clash with Ranveer Singh's new film, Dhurandhar 2.
The Hera Pheri actor has raised concerns over his upcoming film, Bhooth Bangla, as Aditya Dhar's new action-packed movie has been going strong at the box office.
Meanwhile, promoting his forthcoming horror-comedy, Akshay broke his silence over the possible clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
Speaking with IANS, the Sky Force actor clarified that Bhooth Bangla is a family entertainment, while the newly released movie of Ranveer is "a pure action film."
"Bhooth Bangla is meant for a broader audience, including children and families. Wo film realism par hai, wo action hai aur wo adult film hai ye family film hai. (That film is about realism, it’s an action film, and it’s for adults, whereas this is a family film,) Akshay added.
He also heaped praise on his fellow actor and his remarkable performance in Dhurandhar 2, saying, "I am very happy that the film Durandhar is running so well and attracting such large audiences."
Akshay Kumar, whose new film Bhooth Bangla will premiere on April 10, is not the one who raised concerns over his film’s performance.
However, many filmmakers delayed their upcoming films to avoid the possible clash with Dhurandhar 2, including Maatrubhumi, Toxic: A Fairy Tale and others.
Ranveer Singh's new film released on March 19, 2026, after basking in the success of its first part, Dhurandhar, in December last year.