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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations

The 'Alpha' starlet shared a peek into the intimate get-together to celebrate her 33rd birthday

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations
Alia Bhatt gets real about ADHD struggles amid birthday celebrations

Alia Bhatt kept her birthday celebrations going with her “best mamas,” while opening up about navigating a challenging few weeks.

Taking to Instagram account on Thursday, the Alpha starlet shared a peek into the intimate get-together, pairing the cheerful moments with a heartfelt note.

Bhatt expressed appreciation for her close-knit group of women who have stood by her through ADHD-related struggles with focus.

Sharing the glimpses with her pickleball girls gang, the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet posted the pictures with a caption that read, “birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel.”

“The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd) but this morning was just everything… Also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) Feeling very grateful,” Bhatt added.

One image shows Bhatt smiling as she cuts a pastel rainbow cake, dressed casually in an oversized sweatshirt and a pink-lavender cap.

In one close-up selfie, the Student Of The Year star was showed inside a car, smiling softly while tipping the brim of her cap that reads “In My Padel Era”.

Another image showed Bhatt is seen posing with the whole group.

To note, Alia Bhatt turned 33 on March 15 and celebrated with a quiet Hong Kong getaway with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha.

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