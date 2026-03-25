Ali Zafar responds with sarcasm to backlash over his Eid attire

Ali Zafar recently responded with sarcasm to the backlash over his revealing Eid attire.
It’s worth mentioning here that the 45-year-old singer faced a heavy backlash on social media for wearing a see-through kurta without an inner garment during Eid-ul-Fitr.
Now, while addressing the backlash, the Jhoom crooner took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, and posted his tweet from X which had a sarcastic tone.
“I would like to apologise to the nation for wearing a see through kurta without a banyan, and for the very serious act of watering plants in a traditional Ajrak dhoti on Eid,” Zafar’s tweet stated.
The Channo hitmaker further took a dig at people criticising him for his appearance, as he added, “I understand this has been one of the most pressing national and global issues affecting everyone's lives lately.
According to the Voh Dekhnay Mein singer, he will do his best never to repeat this grave mistake again.
In the end, he wrote, “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”
His post comes amid a sessions court adjourning his defamation suit against fellow artist Meesha Shafi.
Ali Zafar was accused by Meesha Shafi sexual harassment in 2018, which the singer has repeatedly denied.