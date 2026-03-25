Chappell Roan stands firm amid security controversy: 'Zero tolerance for any kind...'

Chappell Roan stood firm on the recent controversy regarding her security team as she issues yet another statement reiterating her stance in the matter.
For the unversed, the pop star suddenly found herself in hot water after her security allegedly acted aggressively toward an 11-year-old girl, who later out to be Jude Law’s daughter and soccer player Jorginho’s step-daughter.
Now, speaking behalf of the 28-year-old singer, her spokesperson told PEOPLE, that Roan has "zero tolerance" for "aggressive" behaviour toward fans.
On Tuesday, March 24, her representative via a statement wrote, "Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office."
The statement added, "She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video.
"She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them."
In the end, the Pink Pony Club singer’s spokesperson noted, "Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards and has zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive behavior towards her or her fans."
For the unversed, on Saturday, March 21, Jorginho claimed in an Instagram Story claimed that Chappell Roan sent a security guard to accuse his 11-year-old daughter of disrespecting and harassing her while they were all dining at the same hotel in São Paulo.
However, a day later, the singer, whose real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, shared her side of the story, saying that the guard involved was not part of her personal team and she was unaware of the incident at the time on her Instagram Stories.