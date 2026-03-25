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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Taylor Swift gets unusual nod from Travis Kelce before he signed $87M deal

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce recently signed a whopping contract

  • By Salima Bhutto
Taylor Swift gets unusual nod from Travis Kelce before he signed $87M deal
Taylor Swift gets unusual nod from Travis Kelce before he signed $87M deal

Taylor Swift reportedly got a sweet mention from his fiancé Travis Kelce right before signing a one-year $12 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

For the unversed, the star tight end signed a whopping contract to return to Chiefs in 2026, for the 14th year, on Monday, March 23.

Now, as reported by PEOPLE, when the 36-year-old athlete was walking through the halls of Arrowhead Stadium, he could be seen saying, "Home sweet home!" including one of Swift from her Eras Tour performance at the stadium.

Taylor Swift’s fiancé Travis Kelce recently signed a whopping contract


At the The Fate of Ophelia singer's photo, Kelce adorably turns and waves to the 36-year-old singer, appearing to mouth, "Hey sweetie, how are you?"

Elsewhere in the video clip, the Super Bowl champion made clear that he's thrilled to be back and get to work next season now that his decision to return to the NFL for a 14th season is finalised.

It’s worth mentioning here that after months of speculation regarding his retirement, Taylor Swift's fiancé officially signed a contract extension of $57.7 million for next three years.

With this new deal, Travis Kelce would become the highest-paid NFL tight end in terms of average annual value (AAV) at just under $19.25 million.

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