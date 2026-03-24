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  • By Hania Jamil
News

'Harry Potter' first look teases Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff Quidditch match

HBO has revealed the first image of the highly anticipated series 'Harry Potter' led by Dominic McLaughlin

  • By Hania Jamil
Harry Potter first look teases Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff Quidditch match
'Harry Potter' first look teases Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff Quidditch match

Hogwarts is ready to welcome a brand new ensemble of the wizarding squad!

On Tuesday, March 24, HBO unveiled the first look of the upcoming Harry Potter series.

The click, shared on the show's official Instagram account, features Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin, from behind as he walks towards the Quidditch pitch while wearing a red and gold cloak, representing his Hogwarts house, Gryffindor, alongside his last name and player number, which is 7.


Ahead of him, a group of students could be seen making their way to the pitch to witness a Gryffindor and Hufflepuff Quidditch match, as could be assumed by the displayed house flags.

Fans of the renowned franchise flooded the comment section of the social media post, expressing their excitement about the brand new chapter in the wizarding world.

"I just got chills….. go ahead and give the costume and wardrobe department a raise," one fan penned, praising the costume of McLaughlin.

Another comment read, "I have officially passed out. Someone help me up."

"Oh we're sooo BACK!!!!", a third fan noted.

Harry Potter is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.

Besides McLaughlin, the cast includes Alastair as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snaps and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

The first teaser for the highly anticipated series is set to be released tomorrow, March 25.

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