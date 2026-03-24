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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he won't settle: 'I would die'

The 'Young Forever' rapper has addressed the 2024 sexual assault lawsuit, which was dismissed in February 2025

  • By Hania Jamil
Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he wont settle: I would die
Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he won't settle: 'I would die'

Jay-Z addressed sexual misconduct allegations by an anonymous accuser, which left him "heartbroken".

During a cover interview with GQ published on Tuesday, March 24, the Drunk in Love rapper spoke out about the shocking allegations, noting, "It was hard. Really hard. I was heartbroken."

He added, "Like I was really heartbroken by everything that occurred. We're in a space now where it's almost like consequences is not thought about enough. Because everything is so instant, you know what I'm saying."

Discussing the civil lawsuit which was filed against him in December 2024, Jay-Z said, "That whole [lawsuit], that s-t took a lot out of me. I was angry. I haven't been that angry in a long time, uncontrollable anger."

Emphasising that he took the allegations against him "really hard," Jay-Z once again denied the accusations and insisted they were "not true".

During the lengthy conversation, the 56-year-old also explained why he chose to fight the lawsuit rather than settle with the Jane Doe accuser.

"I can't take a settlement – it ain't in my DNA," he said. "First of all, first I had to tell my wife. Let's back up. I know the weight that this is going to bring on our family. I can't do it. I would die."

An anonymous woman filed an amended civil lawsuit, claiming that she was raped by Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs when she was 13 years old while an unarmed female celebrity watched after the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000. 

In February 2025, the 99 Problems rapper's accuser voluntarily and with prejudice withdrew her lawsuit, meaning she couldn't refile it, after inconsistencies in her story.

A month later, in March 2025, Jay-Z sued his former rape accuser and her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, in Alabama for allegedly conspiring to falsely accuse him of sexual assault and causing him to lose $20 million.

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