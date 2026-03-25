News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

'13 Going on 30' reboot: Jennifer Garner to return with exciting new cast

Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo's original '13 Going on 30' was premiered in 2004

  • By Fatima Hassan
13 Going on 30 reboot: Jennifer Garner to return with exciting new cast
'13 Going on 30' reboot: Jennifer Garner to return with exciting new cast  

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner's iconic rom-com finally got a reboot!

On Tuesday, March 25, Netflix announced that the Elektra starlet has teamed up to collaborate with popular American filmmaker Brett Haley for the upcoming remake.

Jennifer, who starred in the original film in 2004, is now on board as executive producer alongside the fresh faces.

The forthcoming film will reportedly star Emily Bader, who previously worked with Brett in People We Meet on Vacation, and Logan Lerman in the leading roles.  

Breaking his silence on the 13 Going on 30 revivals, Brett expressed his excitement over the joyful update, stating, "13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films."

"Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," the filmmaker added.

While keeping the further details under wraps, Brett Haley has clarified whether fans can expect Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer's reunion in the 13 Going on 30 reboot.

As of now, the release date of the new movie has also not been disclosed.  

Usher breaks silence on 'intense' Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber
Usher breaks silence on 'intense' Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber
Chappell Roan stands firm amid security controversy: 'Zero tolerance for any kind...'
Chappell Roan stands firm amid security controversy: 'Zero tolerance for any kind...'
Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
Taylor Swift gets unusual nod from Travis Kelce before he signed $57M deal
Taylor Swift gets unusual nod from Travis Kelce before he signed $57M deal
'Harry Potter' first look teases Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff Quidditch match
'Harry Potter' first look teases Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff Quidditch match
Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he won't settle: 'I would die'
Jay-Z speaks out on sexual assault allegations, says he won't settle: 'I would die'
Alan Ritchson shares cryptic 'enemy' quote as neighbour breaks silence on alleged brawl
Alan Ritchson shares cryptic 'enemy' quote as neighbour breaks silence on alleged brawl
‘Bridgerton’ season 5 sneak peek sparks uproar with Francesca’s new love story
‘Bridgerton’ season 5 sneak peek sparks uproar with Francesca’s new love story
'Married at First Sight' star Mel Schilling dead at 54: Cause of death revealed
'Married at First Sight' star Mel Schilling dead at 54: Cause of death revealed
'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death
'Peaky Blinders' to return with major plot twist after Tommy Shelby's death
Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special
Miley Cyrus gushes over Taylor Swift's songwriting in 'Hannah Montana' special
BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022
BTS performs for 1,000 fans in New York in first U.S. show since 2022

Popular News

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

Surging Oil prices could trigger global recession, warns finance giant

an hour ago
Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms

Iran allows non-hostile ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz on new terms
11 hours ago
Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz

Zendaya wows in ‘something new’ bridal style amid Tom Holland marriage buzz
3 hours ago