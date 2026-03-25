'13 Going on 30' reboot: Jennifer Garner to return with exciting new cast  

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner's iconic rom-com finally got a reboot!
On Tuesday, March 25, Netflix announced that the Elektra starlet has teamed up to collaborate with popular American filmmaker Brett Haley for the upcoming remake.
Jennifer, who starred in the original film in 2004, is now on board as executive producer alongside the fresh faces.
The forthcoming film will reportedly star Emily Bader, who previously worked with Brett in People We Meet on Vacation, and Logan Lerman in the leading roles.
Breaking his silence on the 13 Going on 30 revivals, Brett expressed his excitement over the joyful update, stating, "13 Going on 30 is one of those rare, perfect films."
"Funny, emotional, deeply human, with unforgettable performances from Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer. I’m a longtime fan, so stepping into this reimagining comes with tremendous responsibility," the filmmaker added.
While keeping the further details under wraps, Brett Haley has clarified whether fans can expect Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer's reunion in the 13 Going on 30 reboot.
As of now, the release date of the new movie has also not been disclosed.