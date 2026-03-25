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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Usher breaks silence on 'intense' Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber

The 'Yeah' singer and the 'Baby' singer reportedly had a 'heated exchange' at the Oscars afterparty

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Usher breaks silence on intense Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber
Usher breaks silence on 'intense' Oscars altercation with Justin Bieber

Usher has dismissed claims that he and Justin Bieber got into a “heated exchange” at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars afterparty.

TMZ claimed the Yeah singer and the Baby singer had a “heated exchange” at the Oscars afterparty, but Usher’s friend Da Brat said he called the report “exaggerated.”

During an episode of The Rickey Smiley Show, Usher’s friend Da Brat, “I spoke to Usher, and he said, ‘This is an exaggeration of the conversation.’”

His friend added, “He’s been nothing but supportive of plenty of issues that Justin Bieber has had throughout the years and y’all can actually check the records for all that, he has been.”

“Justin is on his own journey, dealing with his own reality that he’s created,” she continued, adding, “Usher wishes him nothing but the best, and they have no hostility towards each other.”

The rapper mentioned that Bieber and Usher “definitely love each other.”

“People just take stuff out of context when they see something and they run with it, and I’m just here to say that is not the issue,” she said.

Da Brat noted, “They are definitely cool with each other, and they have love and they support each other.”

To note, this clarification came after it was reported the alleged Usher-Bieber spat was “intense” but not physical, with a source claiming Bieber has “always been rude” and is trying to “erase everyone in his past.”

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