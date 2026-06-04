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Princess Lilibet turns 5: Meghan Markle shares unseen photos to mark special day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Princess Lilibet in 2021 after quitting their royal duties

Princess Lilibet turns 5: Meghan Markle shares unseen photos to mark special day
Princess Lilibet turns 5: Meghan Markle shares unseen photos to mark special day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marked the fifth birthday of their daughter, Princess Lilibet, with never-before-seen photographs

On Thursday, June 4, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated Lilibet with a new Instagram post, showing off her beautiful red hair.

In the first snap, the Princess could be seen being held in the arms of Prince Harry as her mother, donned in a olive-green two piece, smiled at her daughter.

The second click showed Lilibet walking barefoot in the garden of the family's Montecito home.

She was dressed in a beautiful embroidered sundress, with her long red hair worn loose.

"Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili," the Duchess captioned her Instagram alongside a white heart emoji.


The Instagram post came after Meghan's rep addressed the critisism the mother-of-two was receiving for sharing glimpses of her children on her Instagram feed.

Meghan's rep shared with Newsweek, "The Duchess has always been clear that there is a distinction between sharing moments from her life and exposing her children to public scrutiny."

"By obscuring their faces, she is demonstrating the very principle she advocates for: giving children privacy, agency, and protection in an increasingly digital world," they added.

Meghan and Harry became parents first in May 2019 when they welcome their son Prince Archie in the UK, following which they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.

After moving to the US, Meghan gave birth to Princess Lilibet in June 2021.

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