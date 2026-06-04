Prince William shares heartfelt words as Harry, Meghan celebrate Lilibet’s birthday

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet’s birthday, Prince William shared a heartfelt message that captured public attention.
Following the death of Sir Alex Younger at 62, the Prince of Wales shared a touching message honoring the former MI6 chief.
In his social media message, William wrote, "I was saddened to hear of the death of Alex Younger. He embodied the very best of what the Secret Intelligence Service stands for - integrity, courage, and an unwavering commitment to protecting this country and its people.”
The future King of Britain concluded, "Britain has lost an exceptional public servant. My thoughts are with Lady Younger and their family. W"
After joining in 1991, Sir Alex spent almost 30 years in intelligence, including six years as chief of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service between 2014 and 2020.
Notably, this touching remark from William came shortly after Meghan Markle celebrated Princess Lilibet fifth birthday by sharing fresh family photographs on Instagram.
The Duchess of Sussex shared images capturing the young princess, accompanied by the caption: "Our dream girl. Happy fifth birthday, Lili."
In the photos, Lilibet is dressed in a pale yellow sundress previously featured in behind-the-scenes clips for Meghan's As Ever brand.
Notably, neither Prince William nor other senior members of the royal family, including King Charles III, publicly marked Princess Lilibet's birthday, amid the ongoing estrangement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royals.