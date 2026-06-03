Queen Camilla continues royal duties as tensions with Princess Anne deepen  

Queen Camilla began focusing on her royal duties amid escalating tensions with her sister-in-law, Princess Anne.
Her Majesty paid a heartfelt visit to St George's Hospital in London on Tuesday, June 2nd, to celebrate the newly inaugurated neurology department at the hospital.
Buckingham Palace shared on the British consort’s hospital visit with a special message, stating, "A truly memorable day on the ward."
The statement continued that during a visit to the hospital, the 78-year-old Queen met with patients, families and healthcare professionals at St George’s Hospital.
Her Majesty also shared, "Words of encouragement and appreciation for those receiving treatment and those delivering care, every day."
"We are deeply grateful to @johnkingbtf and @stgeorgeshospitalcharity for helping create uplifting moments like these for our hospital community," the British Royal Family’s statement noted.
Queen also thanked everyone, "Who joined us on the day to celebrate the opening of the neurology department’s balcony garden, purposefully designed for some of the hospital’s most critically ill patients."
This royal engagement appeared to show that Queen Camilla has seemingly avoided the latest ongoing reports, which claimed that Her Majesty is on bad terms with Princess Anne due to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
According to HeatWorld, a royal insider revealed that the Princess Royal has shown empathy towards her nieces after they were barred from attending Royal Ascot races and Chelsea Flower Show this year after her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is under criminal investigation.
While Queen has teamed up with Prince William to force King Charles III against Andrew and his daughters, which leaves Her Royal Highness "furious."
"Anne is not happy that Eugenie and Beatrice are being frozen out. As their aunt, she’s very protective of them, and she doesn’t take kindly to someone she sees as an outsider being cruel to them," the tipster said.
As of now, neither Queen Camilla nor Princess Anne has addressed any conflict-related reports.