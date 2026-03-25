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  • By Riba Shaikh
News

Hailey Bieber makes emotional plea to Justin Bieber after fallout with Usher

Justin Bieber and Usher had heated exchange at Jay-Z's Oscars afterparty

  • By Riba Shaikh
Hailey Bieber makes emotional plea to Justin Bieber after fallout with Usher

Justin Bieber has Hailey Bieber's back after altercation with Usher at Oscars 2026 afterparty.

The Rhode founder is believed to be urging the Baby hitmaker to seek professional help, just days after his heated exchange with My Boo crooner at the 98th Academy Awards' afterparty, hosted by Jay-Z.

As per TMZ's report on Thursday, March 19, Justin and Usher got into a heated exchange, which, per the sources was an outburst of the Sorry singer's anger over Sean "Diddy" Combs controversy.

Justin - who was brought in the music industry by Usher and was introduced to powerful figures, has now realised that the Burn singer did not take care of him when he was just a kid and new to this world.

The altercation Justin had with his former mentor is now being viewed as a "breaking point" for the Yummy singer.

"He is not that teenager anymore. He is looking back with very different eyes. And some of those realizations are painfum" the source told Rob Shuter.

Now, per the sources close to Justin, his loved ones, especially Hailey are urging the 32-year-old singer to seek professional help for anger management.

"Justin has done so much work on himself, but he still has a very short fuse," an insider told Star.

"He can get triggered so easily, especially in high-pressure situations, and when that happens, he just doesn’t seem to have the tools to handle it in a calm way," they added.

The source explained that Jack Blues' dad "was put in an uncomfortable position, and instead of just walking away, he lashed out." 

"There have been a lot of other flare-ups in the last few months, to the point that Hailey wants him to get some help," they added.

“She’s incredibly supportive and always has his back, but that doesn’t mean she’s just going to sweep this under the rug.”

“For the sake of his own well-being, she wants him to address this,” says the source.

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