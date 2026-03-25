Niall Horan's dramatic health battle raises concern over replacement fears 

Niall Horan has made a dramatic revelation, which sparked widespread debate among fans.
The former One Direction singer made a surprise guest appearance at The Zach Sang Show on Tuesday, March 24, where he expressed fears he might undergo serious replacement under his back as his painful health battle continues.
The Daily Mail reported that the 32-year-old musician said he had undergone reconstructive surgery on his knee in 2014.
"My knees are f****ed. The hips are going now, too. I think I was just genetically f***ed from the day I was born. My dad is 66 this year. He's just had a knee replacement. He's had a hip done 18 months ago," Niall revealed.
The Irish singer and songwriter said, "He's getting another hip done now. I know, but it was clearly in there. My uncle had two knees done. Like, it's a thing. I think I was just ruined from the day I was born."
During his recent interview, the What Makes You Beautiful singer discussed his new rendition, End Of An Era, revealing it was a tribute to his late pal, Liam Payne.
On the work front, Niall Horan announced his fourth studio album, titled Dinner Party, which will be released on June 5 of this year.