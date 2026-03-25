Jay-Z pushes back on nepo baby talk, celebrates Blue Ivy’s stage dedication

Jay-Z has defended his 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy’s role on Beyoncé’s tour, insisting that “not everything is just given to her.”
While conversing with GQ, the Drunk In Love rapper opened up about watching his eldest child making a confident stage presence during Beyoncé’s blockbuster tour.
"On the first tour there was a lot of conversation around her first performance, and she worked really hard to get to that point, but she still wasn’t going for it. She still was going through the motions," he said.
Jay-Z went on to share, "And then she just started fighting back. I saw her fight maybe for the first time in her life – like, not everything is just given to her and everything is easy. She fought for it."
The Grammy-winner remarked that Blue Ivy’s growing excitement for performing hasn’t gone unnoticed by the family.
"She's almost on every number. I had to take her off some, like, ‘Man, you can’t be on that stage when [Beyoncé's] singing "Six-inch heels…"; are you crazy?’" he joked.
Jay-Z continued, "I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now."
On the “nepo baby” debate, Jay-Z clarified that growing up privileged hasn’t meant Blue Ivy’s achievements come easy.
"She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do."
Jay-Z highlighted another side of Blue Ivy’s creativity, her natural sense of music.