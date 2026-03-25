Usher sets record straight on his 'juicy past' with Diddy amid Justin Bieber drama

Usher finally spilled the tea on his controversial past with Sean “Diddy” Combs.
It’s worth mentioning here that the 47-year-old singer, who was once mentored by the imprisoned music mogul, described his teenage guidance under Combs as intense, high-exposure, and “wild”.
Now, during an interview with Forbes’ The Enterprise Zone, the Hey Daddy hitmaker singer, senior writer Jabari Young asked him for his one-word thoughts on influential people in his life which also included Combs, to which Usher replied, “Legacy.”
The senior writer then referenced his past interview from 2015, when he previously mentioned that he “knew better” than to get distracted by certain things while on tour.
To this, the Nice & Slow crooner clarified his stance on the present situation, saying, that his “controversial” take was that they “can't ignore the reality of the history”.
“In many ways, I think certain people are prosecuted and maybe not recognized for the greatness that they offer,” the Good Good singer said, adding, “I don't have anything negative to say about Sean Combs because my experience was not what the world has seen and how he's been misrepresented.”
In the end, he referenced Combs as his former moniker “Puff,” sharing that he viewed the rapper as “a mentor” who reminded him of a “really, really hard teacher” who he was able to learn from “in real time.”
For the unversed, Usher and Sean “Diddy” Combs' relationship has been under scrutiny lately, especially after the Yeah! singer's recent feud with Justin Bieber after online reports suggest that a rumoured "heated exchange" between the duo at a 2026 post-Oscars party is directly linked to their shared troubled, history with the Bad Boy Records founder.