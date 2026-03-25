Tom Holland makes sweet gesture for Zendaya amid secret marriage buzz  

Zendaya is over the moon after her fiancé, Tom Holland, made a sweet gesture for her amid secret marriage speculation.
The Spider-Man Brand New Day star made a surprise appearance at The Drama premiere alongside his ladylove on Tuesday, March 24, leaving the internet in awe.
During the red-carpet event, Tom is seen sitting in the audience as he watches Zendaya on stage promoting her new romantic drama with her co-star, Robert Pattinson.
Moreover, the couple, who are rumoured to be married now, arrived at the special screening in Paris while holding hands.
Upon their high-profile arrival, the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor told media reporters how "amazing" his fiancée looks, as he publicly gushed about her, saying, "She looks amazing."
Zendaya also flaunted her "something new" outfit customised by French-Belgian fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière and Louis Vuitton for her upcoming wedding-themed film.
This rare appearance of Tom and Zendaya came after the two made headlines due to a possible secret marriage.
Despite the Euphoria actress denying these secret marriage rumours, revealing that the snaps of her marriage with Tom were artificially generated and fake, fans are convinced that they are secretly married.
These wedding plans exploded when Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, confirmed that the couple, who quietly got engaged last year, had tied the knot.
At the time, he also teased that the media outlets had missed their wedding.
For those unaware, Zendaya and Tom Holland have yet to confirm their marriage.